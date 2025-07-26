Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Announces Earnings Results

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88), Zacks reports. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.49 EPS. The company's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Charter Communications alerts: Sign Up

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $70.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.75. 9,630,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $396.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $307.34 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Charter Communications from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Charter Communications from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Charter Communications from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $422.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charter Communications

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company's stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Charter Communications by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,339 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the company's stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charter Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charter Communications wasn't on the list.

While Charter Communications currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here