Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $307.34 and last traded at $309.75, with a volume of 9630882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $380.00.

The company reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.49 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Oppenheimer raised Charter Communications from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BNP Paribas reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Arete Research raised Charter Communications to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $422.37.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,570 shares of the company's stock worth $57,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,694 shares of the company's stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Trading Down 18.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.23.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

