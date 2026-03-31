Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Trading Down 3.6% - Time to Sell?

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $213.26 and last traded at $213.0350. 685,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,887,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.94.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Zacks Research raised Charter Communications from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. New Street Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $479.00 to $328.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $335.11.

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Charter Communications Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $219.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 9.10%.Charter Communications's revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Charter Communications by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,609,220 shares of the company's stock worth $3,049,675,000 after buying an additional 2,801,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,248,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,139,330,000 after acquiring an additional 885,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,961,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,190,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,815,422 shares of the company's stock worth $1,005,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,135 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,969,507 shares of the company's stock worth $619,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,148 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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