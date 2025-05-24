Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Declares Dividend of $0.16

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Sunday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a 6.7% increase from Chesapeake Financial Shares's previous dividend of $0.15.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

Shares of CPKF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

