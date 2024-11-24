Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,767 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.6% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $18,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 16.7% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $162.36 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $151.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.62. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $291.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.93.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

