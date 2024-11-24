Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Counsel LLC

Capital Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,508 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.9% of Capital Investment Counsel LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 11.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $162.36 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $151.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.62. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company's revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $174.93.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

