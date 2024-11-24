Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,122 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 11.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,581,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,899 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after purchasing an additional 501,969 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,122,772,000 after purchasing an additional 629,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Chevron by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,335,492,000 after buying an additional 3,048,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.93.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $162.36 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $151.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company's revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

