Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 5,808 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $162.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The company has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $151.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.93.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

