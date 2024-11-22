Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Down 0.1% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $161.15 and last traded at $161.41. 797,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,622,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.93.

Chevron Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $290.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

