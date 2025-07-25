Free Trial
China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

July 26, 2025
China Minsheng logo with Finance background

Key Points

  • China Minsheng's shares gapped down from $6.67 to $6.40 before trading, with a trading volume of only 100 shares.
  • The company's market cap is approximately $28.68 billion, and it has a relatively low P/E ratio of 7.53.
  • China Minsheng has declared a dividend of $0.0605 per share with a yield of 3.62%, and its payout ratio stands at 13.79%.
  • The firm provides a range of banking services, focusing on individuals and small enterprises in the People's Republic of China.
China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $6.40. China Minsheng shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 100 shares.

China Minsheng Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92.

China Minsheng Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. China Minsheng's payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

China Minsheng Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

