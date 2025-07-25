China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Get China Minsheng alerts: Sign Up

China Minsheng Price Performance

China Minsheng ( OTCMKTS:CMAKY Get Free Report )'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $6.40. China Minsheng shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 100 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92.

China Minsheng Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. China Minsheng's payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

China Minsheng Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider China Minsheng, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and China Minsheng wasn't on the list.

While China Minsheng currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here