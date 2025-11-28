China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Down 3.9% - Time to Sell?

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD - Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.13 and last traded at $33.9310. 62,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 272,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.

Several brokerages have commented on CYD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of China Yuchai International from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Zacks Research downgraded China Yuchai International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

The business's 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 752.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 849,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,142,000 after buying an additional 749,861 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,231 shares of the company's stock worth $29,796,000 after acquiring an additional 440,278 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 235,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 99,260 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at $3,382,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,759,000.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

