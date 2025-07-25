Chinese Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 25th

Duolingo, Mettler-Toledo International, Diageo, Wynn Resorts, UP Fintech, Regencell Bioscience, and RBB Bancorp are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares of companies headquartered or incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, traded on domestic exchanges such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, as well as on international markets like Hong Kong (and via American Depositary Receipts in the U.S.). They give investors direct exposure to China’s economic growth, technological innovation and consumer markets. However, these equities also carry risks related to shifting regulatory policies, currency fluctuations and geopolitical tensions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

DUOL stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.80. The company had a trading volume of 303,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,997. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 179.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $544.93. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $448.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of MTD traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,258.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 49,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,494. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,181.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,193.94. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.11. 495,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,685. The business's 50-day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.57. The company has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.56. Diageo has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $142.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.14. The company had a trading volume of 373,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,345. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.74.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

TIGR traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.59. 2,435,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,205,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGC traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 187,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,714,264. Regencell Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $83.60.

RBB Bancorp (RBB)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 110,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $334.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.05. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $25.30.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

