Chinese Stocks To Follow Today - July 26th

Duolingo, Mettler-Toledo International, Wynn Resorts, Diageo, UP Fintech, USANA Health Sciences, and Regencell Bioscience are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares of companies incorporated or primarily operating in mainland China, traded on domestic exchanges such as the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange and Hong Kong Stock Exchange. They include various share classes—A-shares, B-shares and H-shares—and some Chinese firms also issue American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on U.S. markets to facilitate international investment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Get Duolingo alerts: Sign Up

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

DUOL traded up $3.14 on Friday, reaching $364.09. 624,096 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,654. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 179.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $544.93. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $444.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

MTD traded up $3.22 on Friday, reaching $1,263.97. 155,612 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,780. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1,183.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,194.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $109.44. 1,463,424 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,695. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

DEO traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $107.12. 862,794 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,393. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.56. Diageo has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $142.73. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

UP Fintech stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 4,053,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,431,697. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. 175,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,350. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on USNA

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

Regencell Bioscience stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. 278,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,472. Regencell Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $83.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGC

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Duolingo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Duolingo wasn't on the list.

While Duolingo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here