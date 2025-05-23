ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's What Happened

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 33,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session's volume of 22,767 shares.The stock last traded at $19.13 and had previously closed at $18.54.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.92.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 761.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,083 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,613 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

