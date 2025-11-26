Chris Hulls Sells 311,749 Shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Get Free Report) Director Chris Hulls sold 311,749 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $24,035,847.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 469,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,217,647.90. The trade was a 39.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chris Hulls also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Chris Hulls sold 120,000 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $9,444,000.00.

Life360 Stock Performance

LIF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 908,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,670. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.76 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Life360, Inc. has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $112.54.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Life360 had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $124.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.26 million. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Life360 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Life360 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Life360 from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Life360 from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Life360 by 71.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Life360 by 824.1% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 268 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Life360 by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,697 shares of the company's stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Life360 by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

