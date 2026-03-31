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Christian Dior S.E. (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Christian Dior S.E. logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up from $122.00 to $130.61 on Tuesday but traded on very light volume (40 shares) and remain below the 50‑day ($145.32) and 200‑day ($156.88) moving averages.
  • Financially, Dior shows low leverage (debt‑to‑equity 0.19) with moderate liquidity (quick ratio 0.85, current ratio 1.59).
  • The company operates Dior Couture and Parfums Christian Dior, selling high‑end fashion, leather goods and beauty products in over 150 countries.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Christian Dior S.E..

Christian Dior S.E. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHDRY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $122.00, but opened at $130.61. Christian Dior S.E. shares last traded at $130.61, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

Christian Dior S.E. Price Performance

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $145.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About Christian Dior S.E.

(Get Free Report)

Christian Dior S.E. is a global luxury goods company headquartered in Paris, France, operating through its subsidiary Dior Couture and Parfums Christian Dior. The company designs, manufactures and distributes high-end women's and men's fashion collections, including haute couture and ready-to-wear apparel. In addition to clothing, Christian Dior offers a range of leather goods, footwear and accessories that embody the brand's heritage of craftsmanship and elegant design.

Through Parfums Christian Dior, the company markets an extensive portfolio of fragrances, skincare and cosmetic products sold in more than 150 countries.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Christian Dior S.E. Right Now?

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While Christian Dior S.E. currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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