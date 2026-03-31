Christian Dior S.E. (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Christian Dior S.E. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHDRY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $122.00, but opened at $130.61. Christian Dior S.E. shares last traded at $130.61, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

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Christian Dior S.E. Price Performance

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $145.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About Christian Dior S.E.

Christian Dior S.E. is a global luxury goods company headquartered in Paris, France, operating through its subsidiary Dior Couture and Parfums Christian Dior. The company designs, manufactures and distributes high-end women's and men's fashion collections, including haute couture and ready-to-wear apparel. In addition to clothing, Christian Dior offers a range of leather goods, footwear and accessories that embody the brand's heritage of craftsmanship and elegant design.

Through Parfums Christian Dior, the company markets an extensive portfolio of fragrances, skincare and cosmetic products sold in more than 150 countries.

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