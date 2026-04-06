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Christian Dior S.E. (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Christian Dior S.E. logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up Monday, opening at $136.41 after a prior close of $129.32, but trading was minuscule with only 8 shares reported.
  • The stock remains below its 50‑day ($142.57) and 200‑day ($156.50) moving averages, suggesting it is still technically under recent trend levels despite the gap.
  • Fundamentals show low leverage (debt‑to‑equity 0.19) and mixed liquidity (current ratio 1.59, quick ratio 0.85); the company is a global luxury‑goods firm operating Dior Couture and Parfums in 150+ countries.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Christian Dior S.E. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHDRY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $129.32, but opened at $136.41. Christian Dior S.E. shares last traded at $136.56, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

Christian Dior S.E. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock's 50 day moving average is $142.57 and its 200 day moving average is $156.50.

About Christian Dior S.E.

(Get Free Report)

Christian Dior S.E. is a global luxury goods company headquartered in Paris, France, operating through its subsidiary Dior Couture and Parfums Christian Dior. The company designs, manufactures and distributes high-end women's and men's fashion collections, including haute couture and ready-to-wear apparel. In addition to clothing, Christian Dior offers a range of leather goods, footwear and accessories that embody the brand's heritage of craftsmanship and elegant design.

Through Parfums Christian Dior, the company markets an extensive portfolio of fragrances, skincare and cosmetic products sold in more than 150 countries.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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