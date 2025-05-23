Christopher Powles Sells 14,149 Shares of Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 - Get Free Report) insider Christopher Powles sold 14,149 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63), for a total value of £6,650.03 ($8,926.21).

Get Octopus Apollo VCT alerts: Sign Up

Octopus Apollo VCT Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of LON:OAP3 traded up GBX 0.77 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 47.27 ($0.63). The stock had a trading volume of 23,970,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,418. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.94. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 42.75 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 49 ($0.66). The company has a market cap of £454.69 million, a P/E ratio of -78.92 and a beta of -0.09.

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Octopus Apollo VCT had a negative net margin of 226.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%.

Octopus Apollo VCT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Octopus Apollo VCT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.88%.

About Octopus Apollo VCT

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Octopus Apollo VCT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Octopus Apollo VCT wasn't on the list.

While Octopus Apollo VCT currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here