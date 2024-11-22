ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Trading Down 5.5% - Time to Sell?

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC - Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 374,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 537,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Get ChromaDex alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDXC shares. StockNews.com cut ChromaDex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDXC

ChromaDex Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $567.53 million, a P/E ratio of 718.00 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.70 million. ChromaDex had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 53,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ChromaDex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,592 shares of the company's stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,712 shares of the company's stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ChromaDex by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 62,692 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company's stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ChromaDex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ChromaDex wasn't on the list.

While ChromaDex currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here