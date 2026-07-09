Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $352.9048.

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Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Chubb from $374.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chubb from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chubb

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 490.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,970,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 315,893 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $102,959,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel increased its stake in Chubb by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Chubb Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $355.12 on Thursday. Chubb has a 1 year low of $264.10 and a 1 year high of $365.29. The firm has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Chubb's payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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