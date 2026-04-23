Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $370.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by HSBC from $362.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. HSBC's price target indicates a potential upside of 13.36% from the company's current price.

CB has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $333.00 price objective on Chubb in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Chubb from $355.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Chubb from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $348.71.

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Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $326.38 on Thursday. Chubb has a twelve month low of $264.10 and a twelve month high of $345.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.37. The company has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.24. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb will post 26.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,877 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,226. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 15.9% in the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,843,710,000 after buying an additional 4,299,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,081,190,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,947,799 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,665,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,987 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,378,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,481,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,895,627,000 after buying an additional 1,647,729 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Chubb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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