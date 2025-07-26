Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 33.08%.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.3%

CHGCY stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.66. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

