Free Trial
→ Don't buy SpaceX on IPO day, do this instead (From Timothy Sykes) (Ad)tc pixel

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Chugai Pharmaceutical logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pre-market gap down: CHGCY opened at $26.72 after closing at $28.90 and last traded at $27.48 on a volume of 26,567 shares, reflecting a notable intraday pullback.
  • Analyst sentiment: UBS and SMBC Nikko upgraded Chugai to "Strong Buy," and MarketBeat shows the stock's consensus rating as "Strong Buy."
  • Fundamentals and recent results: The ADR has a $91.5 billion market cap and a P/E of 31.97; it reported $0.25 EPS and $2.25 billion in quarterly revenue, with analysts forecasting about $0.74 EPS for the year.
  • Interested in Chugai Pharmaceutical? Here are five stocks we like better.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHGCY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.90, but opened at $26.72. Chugai Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 26,567 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CHGCY shares. UBS Group raised Chugai Pharmaceutical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Smbc Nikko Sec. raised shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.47%.The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines. The company develops both biologics and small-molecule therapies, with particular emphasis on oncology and immunology as well as treatments for bone and metabolic disorders. Chugai's activities span the full drug lifecycle from early research and clinical development through regulatory approval, manufacturing and post-marketing support.

Chugai is known for its research-driven approach and its work on monoclonal antibodies and other biologic therapeutics.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Chugai Pharmaceutical Right Now?

Before you consider Chugai Pharmaceutical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chugai Pharmaceutical wasn't on the list.

While Chugai Pharmaceutical currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Utility Stocks With Strong Dividends and Room to Run Higher
3 Utility Stocks With Strong Dividends and Room to Run Higher
By Dan Schmidt | April 5, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 30, 2026
Valuation to the Moon? SpaceX Gears Up for IPO Liftoff With a Confidential Filing
Valuation to the Moon? SpaceX Gears Up for IPO Liftoff With a Confidential Filing
By Jessica Mitacek | April 2, 2026
Three Stocks Under $20 With Massive Upside Potential
Three Stocks Under $20 With Massive Upside Potential
By Chris Markoch | March 31, 2026
tc pixel
Free: The Crypto Summit That Could Change Your Life
Free: The Crypto Summit That Could Change Your Life
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
As Recession Odds Climb, Defensive Sectors Continue to Outperform
As Recession Odds Climb, Defensive Sectors Continue to Outperform
By Jessica Mitacek | April 1, 2026
HP Inc. Stock Is Historically Cheap, but Can AI Change the Story?
HP Inc. Stock Is Historically Cheap, but Can AI Change the Story?
By Sam Quirke | April 1, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks Are Killing My Portfolio — Time to Bail?
These Stocks Are Killing My Portfolio — Time to Bail?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Nuclear May Have Hit the Floor — Is This the Generational Buying Opportunity?
Nuclear May Have Hit the Floor — Is This the Generational Buying Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines