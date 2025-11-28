Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Stock Price Down 3% - Here's Why

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHGCY - Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.7501 and last traded at $26.6850. 4,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 194,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.64. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

