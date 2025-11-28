Free Trial
Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Stock Price Down 3% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Chugai Pharmaceutical logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell about 3% intraday, trading as low as $25.75 and last at $26.69, on extremely light volume of 4,886 shares (roughly 97% below the average session volume).
  • Fundamentals remain solid with a market cap of $87.85 billion and a P/E of 33.37; the company reported Q3 EPS $0.23 on $2.26 billion of revenue, a net margin of 32.74% and ROE of 20.63%, while analysts forecast ~0.74 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Technically, the stock is trading above its moving averages, with a 50-day SMA of $23.96 and a 200-day SMA of $24.07, suggesting short- to medium-term strength despite the pullback.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Chugai Pharmaceutical.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHGCY - Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.7501 and last traded at $26.6850. 4,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 194,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.64. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

