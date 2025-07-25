Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.17% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Church & Dwight from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.17. 1,652,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,251. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.05. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $90.99 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Church & Dwight's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,172,656.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 262 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,872.50. The trade was a 97.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,953. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the company's stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 523,019 shares of the company's stock worth $50,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1,009.7% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 34,979 shares of the company's stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,827 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,269,079 shares of the company's stock worth $319,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 49,766 shares of the company's stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

