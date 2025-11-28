Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX) Trading Up 7.1% - Here's Why

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.81. 460,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,867,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Capital Corp X presently has an average rating of "Sell".
Churchill Capital Corp X Trading Up 8.2%
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X in the third quarter worth approximately $22,153,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in the 3rd quarter worth $20,317,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in the third quarter worth $19,290,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in the third quarter worth $18,675,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X during the third quarter valued at $17,797,000.
Churchill Capital Corp X Company Profile
We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
