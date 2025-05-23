CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of CI Financial from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1432 per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. CI Financial's payout ratio is currently -39.86%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

