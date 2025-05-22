CIBC Cuts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$36.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA - Get Free Report) NYSE: NOA had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC's target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.11% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered North American Construction Group from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Ventum Financial lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$35.63.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded up C$0.09 on Thursday, reaching C$23.06. 15,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,922. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$18.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$617.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.97.

Insider Activity at North American Construction Group

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $408,772. Insiders own 8.93% of the company's stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment - Canada, Heavy Equipment - Australia, and Other segments.

