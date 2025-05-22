CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$31.50 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC's price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BDT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Bird Construction from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$32.44.

Shares of Bird Construction stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.28. 56,153 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,344. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$17.52 and a 52-week high of C$32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

