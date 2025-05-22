CIBC Increases Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$150.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO - Get Free Report) NYSE: BMO had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$141.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC's target price indicates a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock's previous close.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Desjardins raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bankshares set a C$144.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$144.38.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$143.48. 380,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,479. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$109.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$151.08. The company has a market cap of C$103.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$134.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$137.91.

Insider Activity at Bank of Montreal

In other news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.87, for a total transaction of C$482,024.87. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

