CIBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Price

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC's price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock's previous close.

LB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$27.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE LB traded up C$0.18 on Thursday, reaching C$28.15. The company had a trading volume of 64,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,130. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.37 and a 1 year high of C$31.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -224.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

