CIBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Stock Price

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC's price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.06% from the company's previous close.

NXR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$8.32.

TSE:NXR.UN traded down C$0.10 on Thursday, reaching C$7.08. 76,772 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,669. The firm has a market cap of C$500.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.35. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.98 and a 52 week high of C$9.15.

In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 3,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.20 per share, with a total value of C$26,295.60. Insiders acquired a total of 18,576 shares of company stock worth $125,024 over the last ninety days. 32.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

