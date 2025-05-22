CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price

Stantec (TSE:STN - Get Free Report) NYSE: STN had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$141.00 to C$156.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC's target price indicates a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STN. Desjardins increased their price target on Stantec from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$144.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$143.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$148.42.

Stantec Price Performance

STN stock traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$139.03. 274,458 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,520. The stock has a market cap of C$15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$103.48 and a 1-year high of C$143.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$123.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$117.97.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

