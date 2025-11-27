CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Price

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. CIBC's price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.50% from the company's previous close.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$63.77.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.5%

Teck Resources stock traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$60.10. 52,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.94. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$40.23 and a 1 year high of C$67.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.23.

About Teck Resources

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck's primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world's second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.

