CIBC Lowers EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$126.00

EQB (TSE:EQB - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$130.00 to C$126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.73% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EQB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$126.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EQB from C$153.00 to C$147.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on EQB from C$130.00 to C$119.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$117.00 to C$111.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$119.60.

EQB Trading Down 0.6%

TSE EQB traded down C$0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$94.93. 26,765 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,297. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$78.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.22. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$94.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$101.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

