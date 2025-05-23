Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price suggests a potential upside of 36.19% from the stock's current price.

CDTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cidara Therapeutics to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $41.71.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

CDTX stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.45) by $3.79. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.64% and a negative net margin of 289.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cidara Therapeutics

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, COO Shane Ward sold 1,664 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $36,541.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $322,241.04. This trade represents a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leslie Tari sold 1,773 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $38,935.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $356,081.40. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.89% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 119.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,849 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 203.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,143 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 28,273 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 990,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $21,325,000 after buying an additional 620,046 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $10,868,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company's stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

