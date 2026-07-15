Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.360-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.1 billion-$12.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.1 billion.

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Cintas Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $184.33 on Wednesday. Cintas has a one year low of $161.16 and a one year high of $226.75. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $173.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Cintas had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cintas from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cintas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $211.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total transaction of $834,607.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,015,273.76. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Cintas by 5,641.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,016,671 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $208,682,000 after purchasing an additional 998,963 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 275.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,123,237 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $230,556,000 after acquiring an additional 823,885 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its position in Cintas by 5,341.8% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 747,109 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $153,352,000 after purchasing an additional 733,380 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 39.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,223,411 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $442,548,000 after buying an additional 623,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 460,507 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $86,608,000 after buying an additional 304,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company's stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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