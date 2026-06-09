Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Director Patrick Sean Neville Sells 1,034,396 Shares

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 1,034,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $85,720,396.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,018 shares in the company, valued at $167,231.66. The trade was a 99.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Patrick Sean Neville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Patrick Sean Neville sold 5,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $463,200.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Patrick Sean Neville sold 30,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $2,779,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Patrick Sean Neville sold 5,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $490,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Patrick Sean Neville sold 30,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $2,941,200.00.

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Circle Internet Group Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:CRCL traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,406,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,481,539. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.32. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $298.99.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Circle Internet Group had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $694.13 million for the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

More Circle Internet Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Circle announced that CEO Jeremy Allaire will speak at VivaTech 2026 on June 17 about the future of digital money and finance, giving the company another high-profile platform to highlight its story and strategy. Circle to Speak at VivaTech 2026

Circle announced that CEO Jeremy Allaire will speak at VivaTech 2026 on June 17 about the future of digital money and finance, giving the company another high-profile platform to highlight its story and strategy. Positive Sentiment: MassPay expanded its stablecoin payout capabilities through Circle Payments Network, a sign that Circle’s payments infrastructure is gaining additional commercial adoption. MassPay Expands Stablecoin Payout Capabilities

MassPay expanded its stablecoin payout capabilities through Circle Payments Network, a sign that Circle’s payments infrastructure is gaining additional commercial adoption. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around Circle’s cirBTC launch and progress on the CLARITY Act kept attention on the company’s long-term valuation, but also underscored that investors are still debating whether the stock’s rich multiple is justified. Circle’s cirBTC Launch And CLARITY Act Progress Test Rich Valuation

Coverage around Circle’s cirBTC launch and progress on the CLARITY Act kept attention on the company’s long-term valuation, but also underscored that investors are still debating whether the stock’s rich multiple is justified. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces focused on Circle’s valuation and its resilience versus crypto market turbulence, which may be influencing sentiment but do not change the near-term fundamentals directly. Circle Internet Group Valuation After Rival Stablecoin Plans Spark Volatility

Several market commentary pieces focused on Circle’s valuation and its resilience versus crypto market turbulence, which may be influencing sentiment but do not change the near-term fundamentals directly. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares, including CEO Jeremy Allaire, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen, director Patrick Sean Neville, and insider Nikhil Chandhok. While some sales were under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans and one was tied to tax withholding, the size of the selling may still pressure sentiment. Insider sales filings

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Compass Point reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $134.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Circle Internet Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCL. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company's stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Lavelle Capital LP purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group in the first quarter worth about $1,908,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Essential Partners LLC raised its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 1,728.6% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 768 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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