Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Insider Nikhil Chandhok Sells 26,666 Shares

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 26,666 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $2,233,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 521,809 shares in the company, valued at $43,701,503.75. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Nikhil Chandhok also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Nikhil Chandhok sold 10,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Nikhil Chandhok sold 10,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Nikhil Chandhok sold 10,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,230,800.00.

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Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

Circle Internet Group stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,406,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,481,539. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $102.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.68. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $298.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion and a PE ratio of -25.32.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Circle Internet Group had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $694.13 million during the quarter. The business's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $110.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $134.18.

View Our Latest Report on Circle Internet Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Circle Internet Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong boosted its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 283,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,648,000 after acquiring an additional 182,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $739,624,000 after buying an additional 2,126,072 shares during the period. Travelers Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,557,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,575,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,252,000 after buying an additional 1,276,310 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 1,069.9% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 66,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares during the period.

Circle Internet Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Circle announced that CEO Jeremy Allaire will speak at VivaTech 2026 on June 17 about the future of digital money and finance, giving the company another high-profile platform to highlight its story and strategy. Circle to Speak at VivaTech 2026

Circle announced that CEO Jeremy Allaire will speak at VivaTech 2026 on June 17 about the future of digital money and finance, giving the company another high-profile platform to highlight its story and strategy. Positive Sentiment: MassPay expanded its stablecoin payout capabilities through Circle Payments Network, a sign that Circle’s payments infrastructure is gaining additional commercial adoption. MassPay Expands Stablecoin Payout Capabilities

MassPay expanded its stablecoin payout capabilities through Circle Payments Network, a sign that Circle’s payments infrastructure is gaining additional commercial adoption. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around Circle’s cirBTC launch and progress on the CLARITY Act kept attention on the company’s long-term valuation, but also underscored that investors are still debating whether the stock’s rich multiple is justified. Circle’s cirBTC Launch And CLARITY Act Progress Test Rich Valuation

Coverage around Circle’s cirBTC launch and progress on the CLARITY Act kept attention on the company’s long-term valuation, but also underscored that investors are still debating whether the stock’s rich multiple is justified. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces focused on Circle’s valuation and its resilience versus crypto market turbulence, which may be influencing sentiment but do not change the near-term fundamentals directly. Circle Internet Group Valuation After Rival Stablecoin Plans Spark Volatility

Several market commentary pieces focused on Circle’s valuation and its resilience versus crypto market turbulence, which may be influencing sentiment but do not change the near-term fundamentals directly. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares, including CEO Jeremy Allaire, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen, director Patrick Sean Neville, and insider Nikhil Chandhok. While some sales were under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans and one was tied to tax withholding, the size of the selling may still pressure sentiment. Insider sales filings

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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