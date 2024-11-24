Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Boosted by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 118.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,168 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 22,305 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.8% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviso Wealth Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 7,615 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock's 50 day moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 68.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 86,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $4,964,318.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,001,901.86. This represents a 19.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,858 shares of company stock worth $19,661,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here