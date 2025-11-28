Citic Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citic Securities from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Citic Securities' price target indicates a potential upside of 21.48% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.05.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.71. 1,365,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,244,370. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.36. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $168.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.The business had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 6,617 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $1,003,335.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 79,806 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total transaction of $12,255,009.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at $10,083,056.72. The trade was a 54.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Allan Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 25,901 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,878 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 11,037.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 87,309 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,869,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

