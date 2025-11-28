Citigroup Cuts Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 880

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 924 to GBX 880 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price suggests a potential upside of 37.72% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 830 price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 765 to GBX 770 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 826.67.

Shares of AUTO stock traded down GBX 3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 639. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,704,681. The company has a market cap of £5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 633.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 920. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 752.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 797.66.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported GBX 17.26 EPS for the quarter. Auto Trader Group had a net margin of 45.00% and a return on equity of 47.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Auto Trader Group will post 32.7973074 earnings per share for the current year.

About Auto Trader Auto Trader Group plc is the UK's largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index. Auto Trader's purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices. With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader's marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.

