Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Price

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $649.00 to $591.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the software maker's stock. Citigroup's price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.93% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp cut their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Intuit from $633.00 to $576.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $550.00 target price (down from $650.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $582.32.

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Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $383.93 on Thursday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $342.11 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $408.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit delivered stronger-than-expected fiscal Q3 results, with EPS of $12.80 and revenue of $8.56 billion, both slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates. The company also raised FY 2026 and Q4 guidance, signaling continued demand and healthy operating momentum. Article Title

Intuit delivered stronger-than-expected fiscal Q3 results, with EPS of $12.80 and revenue of $8.56 billion, both slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates. The company also raised FY 2026 and Q4 guidance, signaling continued demand and healthy operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management said it will continue investing in AI and “big bets,” and the board approved an $8 billion buyback plus a 15% dividend increase, which supports shareholder returns and suggests confidence in cash flow. Article Title

Management said it will continue investing in AI and “big bets,” and the board approved an $8 billion buyback plus a 15% dividend increase, which supports shareholder returns and suggests confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech trading was mixed, with market futures and Nasdaq sentiment pressured by Nvidia-related moves, which may be adding some macro noise around INTU’s post-earnings reaction. Article Title

Broader tech trading was mixed, with market futures and Nasdaq sentiment pressured by Nvidia-related moves, which may be adding some macro noise around INTU’s post-earnings reaction. Negative Sentiment: Intuit announced it will cut about 17% of its workforce, or roughly 3,000 jobs, in a restructuring tied to AI investment. Investors are reacting negatively to the execution risk, restructuring charges, and the signal that management sees a need to aggressively reset the cost base. Article Title

Intuit announced it will cut about 17% of its workforce, or roughly 3,000 jobs, in a restructuring tied to AI investment. Investors are reacting negatively to the execution risk, restructuring charges, and the signal that management sees a need to aggressively reset the cost base. Negative Sentiment: The company also trimmed TurboTax revenue guidance, raising concerns about slower growth in a key business line and fueling fears that AI disruption could pressure legacy tax-prep demand. Article Title

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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