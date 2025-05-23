Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Stock Price

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $36.50 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price suggests a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock's current price.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Atour Lifestyle from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $37.30 price target on shares of Atour Lifestyle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATAT

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATAT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 416,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,942. The business's 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. Atour Lifestyle has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $34.23.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.49 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 48.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,413,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth $1,718,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 444,844 shares of the company's stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 411,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,489,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Atour Lifestyle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Atour Lifestyle wasn't on the list.

While Atour Lifestyle currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here