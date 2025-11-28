Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Price

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $370.00 to $382.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the software company's stock. Citigroup's price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.62% from the stock's current price.

ADSK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $366.16.

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.70. 130,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.59 and a 200 day moving average of $302.84. Autodesk has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,350.50. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,098 shares of company stock worth $8,426,491. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,143 shares of the software company's stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 40.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the software company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,083 shares of the software company's stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

