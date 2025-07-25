Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Price

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $104.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Citigroup's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $102.22.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.66. 5,507,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,700. O'Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $72.74 and a one year high of $100.10. The company has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.64.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.54 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.39% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $275,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,560 shares in the company, valued at $419,216. The trade was a 39.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $2,720,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,767.20. This represents a 99.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

