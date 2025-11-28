Citigroup Lowers Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target to £244

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from £254 to £244 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.97% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £237.53 to £202 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £247 to £242 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a "hold" rating and set a £223 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of £224.20.

Shares of LON FLTR traded up GBX 285 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting £157.45. The company had a trading volume of 55,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,144. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of £141.55 and a 12 month high of £237. The firm has a market cap of £27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business's 50-day simple moving average is £178.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is £197.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Flutter Entertainment is the world's largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

