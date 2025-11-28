Free Trial
Citigroup Lowers Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target to £244

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Flutter Entertainment logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Citigroup cut its price target for Flutter from £254 to £244 but kept a "buy" rating, implying about a 54.97% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst consensus is a Moderate Buy (four Buys, one Hold) with an average target of £224.20, below Citigroup's new target.
  • Shares traded near £157.45 with a market cap of £27.6 billion and a high P/E of 76.8, and a 12‑month range of £141.55–£237, indicating relatively rich valuation and volatility.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from £254 to £244 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.97% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £237.53 to £202 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £247 to £242 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a "hold" rating and set a £223 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of £224.20.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LON FLTR traded up GBX 285 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting £157.45. The company had a trading volume of 55,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,144. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of £141.55 and a 12 month high of £237. The firm has a market cap of £27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business's 50-day simple moving average is £178.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is £197.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment is the world's largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

