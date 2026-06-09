Citigroup Lowers lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $130.00

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $185.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the apparel retailer's stock. Citigroup's price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LULU. Barclays reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $161.00 to $113.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on lululemon athletica from $177.00 to $122.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $154.26.

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lululemon athletica Price Performance

lululemon athletica stock opened at $117.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.67. lululemon athletica has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $266.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.88.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,116. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Maestrini bought 3,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.02 per share, for a total transaction of $494,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,892.02. This represents a 10.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On lululemon athletica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

Key lululemon athletica News

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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