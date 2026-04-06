Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $123.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on C. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research cut Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $127.59.

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Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $116.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,613,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,092,722. The company has a market capitalization of $204.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $125.16. The stock's 50-day moving average is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 31.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,914 shares of the company's stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $58,994,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company's stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,566 shares of the company's stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

Citigroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi now expects Fed rate cuts to start later (September) and remain smaller through year‑end — a slower easing path tends to support bank net interest margins and earnings. This revision from Citigroup's economists is being priced in as constructive for banks, including C. Article Title

Citi now expects Fed rate cuts to start later (September) and remain smaller through year‑end — a slower easing path tends to support bank net interest margins and earnings. This revision from Citigroup's economists is being priced in as constructive for banks, including C. Positive Sentiment: Citi declared a quarterly cash dividend ($0.60/share; record May 4, payable May 22), which supports yield-focused investor demand and signals capital-return capacity. (Company announcement)

Citi declared a quarterly cash dividend ($0.60/share; record May 4, payable May 22), which supports yield-focused investor demand and signals capital-return capacity. (Company announcement) Positive Sentiment: Analyst and investor commentary ahead of Citigroup’s 2026 Investor Day paints the stock as attractively valued, which can draw buy-side interest into the event and support multiple expansion if management delivers a credible plan. Article Title

Analyst and investor commentary ahead of Citigroup’s 2026 Investor Day paints the stock as attractively valued, which can draw buy-side interest into the event and support multiple expansion if management delivers a credible plan. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America analysts expect broadly in-line to slightly better Q1 results across major U.S. banks (including Citigroup). That suggests Citi may avoid major downside from earnings, but mixed revenue/fee headwinds could limit upside surprises. Article Title

Bank of America analysts expect broadly in-line to slightly better Q1 results across major U.S. banks (including Citigroup). That suggests Citi may avoid major downside from earnings, but mixed revenue/fee headwinds could limit upside surprises. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup’s Irish EU hub booked a $124 million loan charge citing “heightened global risks,” a reminder of localized reserve pressure and regulatory/operational exposures that can weigh on near-term CET1 and earnings. Article Title

Citigroup’s Irish EU hub booked a $124 million loan charge citing “heightened global risks,” a reminder of localized reserve pressure and regulatory/operational exposures that can weigh on near-term CET1 and earnings. Negative Sentiment: Broader macro and geopolitical risks (strong jobs/inflation data delaying policy easing, Middle East tensions) keep market volatility elevated — a two‑edged sword for banks: supports margins if rates stay high but raises credit and market-risk uncertainty. Article Title

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

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