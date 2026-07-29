Citigroup Upgrades Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to "Buy"

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the auto manufacturer's stock. Citigroup's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.69% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.22.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on F

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.9%

F opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.82. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The company had revenue of $48.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,606 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,999 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,683 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Southern Financial Group LLC now owns 34,714 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Ford Motor

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Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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